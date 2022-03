While you won't be going to Walgreens (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report for your tacos and burritos, you may still be able to satisfy that Tex-Mex food craving with a product that it sells — the drugstore giant started selling jelly beans with flavors like guacamole, salsa and beef taco.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 17 HOURS AGO