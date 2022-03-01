ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desmond Ridder: 'I Think I Should be the First Quarterback off the Board'

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FUrQ_0eSFdm8300

Ridder is battling with four other passers to be the first QB taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder is the consensus fifth-best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he doesn't see it that way. The former Bearcats QB sat down with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and is adamant he showed enough to be the first passer taken off the board come April.

"I think I should be the first quarterback off the board because I'm athletic," Ridder said. "I make plays. I'm the most winningest quarterback in almost all of college football, and I think I can translate over to the NFL. At the end of the day—I'm a winner, and I don't think anyone else is going to tell me different or make me feel any different."

Ridder is a first-round selection in 29.4% of mock drafts thus far.

Check out what all he had to say about his career, the draft, and much more.

