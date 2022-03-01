Desmond Ridder: 'I Think I Should be the First Quarterback off the Board'

Ridder is battling with four other passers to be the first QB taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder is the consensus fifth-best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he doesn't see it that way. The former Bearcats QB sat down with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and is adamant he showed enough to be the first passer taken off the board come April.

"I think I should be the first quarterback off the board because I'm athletic," Ridder said. "I make plays. I'm the most winningest quarterback in almost all of college football, and I think I can translate over to the NFL. At the end of the day—I'm a winner, and I don't think anyone else is going to tell me different or make me feel any different."

Ridder is a first-round selection in 29.4% of mock drafts thus far.

Check out what all he had to say about his career, the draft, and much more.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Desmond Ridder Not Ranked on Latest NFL Draft Big Board

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Moves Into Top Five of Latest 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

Preview: Cincinnati Travels to Houston in Hopes of Avoiding Four-Game Losing Streak

Three Man Weave: Bearcats Fall at the Buzzer to South Florida 56-54 on Senior Night

Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Offers to Three-Star OT and Four-Star WR

Recruiting Roundup: UC Loses Commitment from 2023 Offensive Tackle; Offer 2023 Four-Star Offensive Lineman

Watch: ESPN's Matt Bowen Breaks Down Desmond Ridder's NFL Traits

Weekly NET: Bearcats Clinging to Top-100 Status After 1-2 Week

Report: Cincinnati Partners With Brandr to Expand NIL Opportunities

2022 UC Football Schedule Revealed

Five Cincinnati Bearcats Make the cut on Dane Brugler's Big Board

Three-Star Recruit Drew Ramsey Commits to UC as Preferred Walk-On

Report: Luke Fickell Agrees to Contract Extension With UC

NFL Announces Eight Bearcats Invited to NFL Combine

Cincinnati Among Seven Teams Most Likely to Regress in 2022 College Football Season

Report: Desmond Ridder had 'Great' Meeting With Pittsburgh Steelers

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Four-Star 2023 Tight End Khamari Anderson Commits to Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Reveals Which NFL QBs he Tries to Emulate

Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall

Top-25 Recruit A.J. Harris Announces UC is one of his top Schools

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk