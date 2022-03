Until now, if you wanted to purchase a replica of a vintage vehicle, you had to buy it as a "kit car," meaning it couldn't come from the replica manufacturer as a running vehicle -- it was usually up to the buyer to source the powertrain and get everything installed and running. But a new rule from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has finally made it possible to buy a running replica vehicle directly from the company that makes it.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO