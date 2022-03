While foam is certainly desirable in the bathtub or on beer, preventing foam — for example in industrial processes — is a much-discussed topic. Often, oils or particles are added to liquids to prevent foaming. If these are harmful to health or the environment, they must be removed again using complex methods. A team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research has now shown that so-called “superamphiphobic surfaces” can be used to prevent foaming.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO