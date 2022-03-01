ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Diary of an Elden Ring Player: Starting the Action

By Andrew Gebhart
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a weekend of play, Elden Ring is meeting my lofty expectations. I've spent a lot of hours playing developer FromSoftware's latest game over the past three days. I sort of treated this weekend as a staycation: I made very few plans, ordered pizza and allowed myself to become completely immersed...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring players are already beating bosses with Ring Fit controllers

Soulsborne fans have never been the type to do things the easy way. While the majority of players all over the world are naturally struggling with a game as skill-based and taxing as Elden Ring, some streamers are reveling in the challenge, with one particular Tarnished managing to defeat a boss using nothing but a Ring Fit controller – on their first attempt, no less.
Digital Trends

Elden Ring players are discovering its comedic brilliance

With Elden Ring finally out, you may have expected that your Twitter feed would fill up with frustrated players cursing out bosses. And while there’s plenty of that out there (I’m looking at you, Margit), it’s not the dominant conversation around the game at the moment. Instead, players are using social media platforms to spotlight just how dang funny the game is.
CNET

Elden Ring Guide: How to Beat Starscourge Radahn

There are many boss battles to overcome in Elden Ring, but none are quite like the fight with Starscourge Radahn. What sets this battle apart from other encounters is it's not only set in a massive arena with lots of ground to cover, but he's also got the skills to take you out within seconds of the start of the fight.
CNET

Elden Ring Smithing Stones: Where To Buy Them and Find Bell Bearings

If you've played Dark Souls, Bloodborne or any other FromSoftware game, the following fact won't surprise you: Elden Ring is hard. No matter how skilled you are, you're bound to see hundreds of "You Died" titlescreens, which taunt you after a small mistake leads to your health bar being depleted. If you're going to make it through this adventure, you'll need powerful weapons. And to get powerful weapons, you'll need Smithing Stones. Lots of 'em.
ClutchPoints

Should you take the plunge at the start of Elden Ring?

At the very start of Elden Ring, players with decision paralysis would already be challenged: should you take the plunge at the start of the game?. There won’t be any big repercussions, either way, so you can safely decide for yourself. So, to avoid any spoilers, you can go ahead and decide for yourself if you want to take the plunge or not.
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring player shares guide to oneshotting bosses

While Elden Ring may be more accessible than other From Software titles, it’s certainly by no means a walk in the park. But YouTube channel Mendokusaii claims to have broken the game. Their tactic? Becoming a bonafide powerhouse extremely quickly by speedrunning their way to a +9 weapon, avoiding the game's bosses in the process. And judging by their video, which shows them eradicating some of Elden Ring’s heavyweight opponents with a single swing of their souped-up sword, they’ve done it!
ComicBook

Elden Ring Player Discovers New Hidden Feature

An Elden Ring player has discovered a new and hidden feature and the post sharing it over on Reddit has been garnering some considerable attention. Elden Ring is a game of many secrets and smaller, easy-to-miss details. Alongside the extreme difficulty, sense of wonder and exploration, the atmosphere, and the epic boss fights, this is part of the allure of not just Elden Ring, but all FromSoftware games. Despite this being the allure, apparently many players had no clue that their spell damage change depending on the weather. For example, if it's raining, fire spells do less damage while lightning spells will do more. If this sounds familiar, it's not very different from Dark Souls 2, where fire deals less damage to players covered in water, but lightning spells will do more damage.
