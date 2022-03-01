Diary of an Elden Ring Player: Starting the Action

An Elden Ring player has discovered a new and hidden feature and the post sharing it over on Reddit has been garnering some considerable attention. Elden Ring is a game of many secrets and smaller, easy-to-miss details. Alongside the extreme difficulty, sense of wonder and exploration, the atmosphere, and the epic boss fights, this is part of the allure of not just Elden Ring, but all FromSoftware games. Despite this being the allure, apparently many players had no clue that their spell damage change depending on the weather. For example, if it's raining, fire spells do less damage while lightning spells will do more. If this sounds familiar, it's not very different from Dark Souls 2, where fire deals less damage to players covered in water, but lightning spells will do more damage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO