It's been quite the rise for Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray. After being Iowa's best role player last season, he has been among the most-improved players in the country. On Monday, Murray earned a sixth Big Ten Player of the Week honor after averaging 23.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in Iowa’s three games last week. He was also tabbed as a first-team all-American by Sporting News. It's the third year in a row that Iowa has had an all-American.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO