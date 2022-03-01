68-year-old man dies in house fire in Tunica County, sheriff says

Fire Truck The father was found dead inside the home, TCSO said. (Matthew Gush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A man is dead after a house fire in Tunica County, Miss.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Feb. 27 to the 1000 block of Bradford Street for a house fire.

Tunica County Fire Department and Pafford EMT also responded.

Deputies could see heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home and fire on the northwest side.

Someone told officials at the scene that his 68-year-old father was still inside the home, TCSO SAID.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The father was found dead inside the home, TCSO said.

The State of Mississippi Fire Marshal was notified and initiated a fire investigation.

The man’s death was ruled an accidental death by fire, officials said.

