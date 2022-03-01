ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Not a time to throw caution to the wind,’ as Washington sets end to mask mandate

By Shauna Sowersby
Tri-City Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington’s “next chapter” of COVID-19 will be based on empowering families and individuals to protect themselves, rather than having mandates, Gov. Jay Inslee said during Monday’s press conference to announce mask mandates would lift for March 12. The plan will also include making sure there...

www.tri-cityherald.com

