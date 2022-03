ATLANTA — The doctors at the hospital in Alexis Lott's hometown of Columbus, Georgia never warned her mother she could have been born with Sickle Cell Disease, she said. "Doctor's knew my mother was at risk with her testing positive for the Sickle Trait, and they did not explain the risk factors to my mother. The potential of passing the disease to me. My father had Sickle Cell Trait also," she told 11Alive's Karys Belger.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO