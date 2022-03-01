All You Need to Know for Tuesday

BANGKOK (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown. Concerns faded after Ukrainian authorities announced that the fire had...
President Biden announced the U.S. will freeze and seize the assets of eight Russian elites and their families. The nation is also banning 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members from traveling to the U.S. Nancy Cordes takes a closer look.
Each morning since Russian forces invaded Ukraine a week ago, Irina Khabaluk has woken alongside her husband and their two young children feeling anxious about what fresh pain the day will bring. From her apartment in the port city of Kherson, Khabaluk is on the front lines of the fierce...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death. The panel of eight men and four women delivered its...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has previewed some of its findings in a federal court filing, and investigators for the first time said they have enough evidence to suggest then-President Donald Trump committed crimes. That doesn’t necessarily mean that...
Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a bill Republican senators sent to Governor Ron DeSantis late Thursday, capping a bitter debate in the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision may limit abortion rights in America. DeSantis, a Republican, previously signaled his support for the...
Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday called for someone in Russia to "take out" President Vladimir Putin, asking on Twitter, "Is there a Brutus in Russia?" Graham's comments come as Europe's largest nuclear power plant was attacked Friday and taken over by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine,. "The only way this...
The White House announced Thursday it is expanding the list of Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin who are being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move cuts the elites off from the U.S. financial system and freezes their assets, allowing officials to seize their luxury apartments, superyachts, private jets and other property.
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
