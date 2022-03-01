TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for March 1
MLB extends labor-deal deadline, metal object strikes man through windshield in North Fort Myers, and cooler air moves in Tuesday.
These stories & more —Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.
Press play for the news you need to start your day:
Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:
Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!
Comments / 0