A spot in the Copa del Rey final will be on the line when Athletic Bilbao meets Valencia in the second leg of a Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday at Mestalla Stadium. The teams enter the match tied 1-1 after the first leg in Bilbao on Feb. 10. Valencia comes into the semifinal after a 1-0 victory over Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday. The win was Valencia's first in La Liga since Dec. 20. Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao is coming off a 4-0 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO