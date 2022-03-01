ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico News Podcast: West Mesa Murders, Part 1

By Gabrielle Burkhart, Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzvhE_0eSFYDX700

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Answers remain slim 13 years after the remains of 11 women and an unborn child were found on Albuquerque’s West Mesa. Who killed and buried the victims in the West Mesa murder case?

Marking the 13th anniversary of the discovery of the remains, Albuquerque city leaders recently held a news conference in February, renewing their call for help and information that could solve the case. Every year, tips pour in, but from an outsider’s perspective, it may appear like investigators are seemingly no closer to solving the case.

Albuquerque Police makes new plea for help solving West Mesa murders

Where does the West Mesa murder case stand in 2022? KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart asked that question and others of Albuquerque Police on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast. A former APD homicide sergeant, Liz Thomson, is now working on the murder cold case as a contract investigator.

In part one of this two-part series, Thompson sheds insight on why the department remains relatively tight-lipped about the case, and why it’s no longer “naming names ” of people long connected to the case . Stick around for the end of the episode for more information on the upcoming “part two” in the series.

KRQE Interactive: West Mesa Murders Timeline

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlfOz_0eSFYDX700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdrId_0eSFYDX700
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

The Great Southwest Coin Expo coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With over 180 members, the Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within a 400-mile radius. The club sponsors two coin shows a year, including this year’s Great Southwest Coin Expo. New Mexico is tied to a unique coin that features a prominent Native American woman, Sacagawea. The Sacagawea coin is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Plastic bag ban vote, Accused murderer arrested, More snow, Body of firefighter returned home, ABQ Ride launches new app

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque murder suspect arrested in Texas Hit and run fatal pedestrian crash on Zuni Saturday Isotopes, United games going cashless Santa Fe holding a memorial for COVID-19 deaths City councilors torn over vaccine mandates As Ukraine conflict deepens, oil prices jump, shares sink Monday’s Five Facts [1] City Council to vote on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe holding a memorial for COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is holding a memorial on the plaza remembering those who died from COVID-19. The event starts on Monday at noon and will feature a minute of silence to remember those who lost their life from COVID. The minute of silence will be followed by a ringing of bells and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dion’s set to open new location in Ventana Ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dion’s says there’s another location in the works. The company announced it’s building a new restaurant in Ventana Ranch. It is expected to open late this summer. Late last year, Dion’s announced it was building a store in Farmington. That location should be opening soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Body of retired firefighter returns to Las Vegas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The body of retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato is back in Las Vegas. A procession was held for Lovato starting in Albuquerque around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. His body was escorted back to Las Vegas by members from Albuquerque Fire Rescue, APD, state police, and other first responders. Lovato and Santa […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque to host clothing drive for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and Locker 505 are teaming up to sponsor the 10th Annual Recyclothes event at Hinkle Family Fun Center. Recyclothes is a clothing drive that directly benefits students around Albuquerque. Locker 505 partners with Albuquerque schools to make sure students in need have clothes, shoes, underwear, socks and coats so […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe officer’s remains escorted to funeral home

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The body of Officer Duran was escorted on Friday from the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque to a Santa Fe funeral home. Video shows the procession as it made its way through Santa Fe, then fellow officers carrying the flag-draped casket inside. No word yet on when services for Officer […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Mesa Murders#Murder#Google Podcasts#Albuquerque Police#Krqe Interactive#Spotify#Krqe News
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect arrested in Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas police arrested the suspected shooter in an April 2021 Albuquerque murder. Domminick Mullen, 21, was arrested by Seminole, Texas police for his alleged role in the drug-related robbery-turned-murder of Ryan Saavedra Jr. on the west side. Police say five people were involved in the murder and that Mullen was the one […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hit and run fatal pedestrian crash on Zuni Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night. Officials say police responded around 11:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Zuni Rd. SE. They say an unknown vehicle was heading west on Zuni from San Pablo St. and struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The driver fled the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP shooting suspect pleads not guilty

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and injuring a New Mexico State Police Supervisor has pleaded not guilty. Caleb Elledge and Alanna Martinez are accused of leading NMSP on a chase from Edgewood to Sedillo on February 11. Elledge and Martinez led police on a chase after an employee at a gas station […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride unveils new app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is ditching their previous app for a whole new one beginning April 1. Users on ABQ Ride Plus will have to download the Transit app. The city says the new app will give bus riders more features, like the ability to plan out trips in advance, as well as give […]
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Man accused of firing shot at Clovis school custodian

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of shooting at a Clovis schools employee. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Marcus Phillips irritated and yelling on school grounds last Thursday. They then learned from a custodian that minutes earlier, Phillips started yelling at him and fired a shot over his head. Police got Phillips into […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes, United games going cashless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Major League Baseball may still be locked out amid ongoing labor disputes, the Isotopes say their season will start on time but things will look a little different when you head out for opening day. The Isotopes home, “Rio Grande Credit Union Field,” is now a cashless facility. That means any […]
MLB
KRQE News 13

Isotopes tickets are officially on sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets for the Albuquerque Isotopes are now on sale, the tickets officially went on sale Monday morning. The home opener for the Isotopes is scheduled for April 12, at 6:35 p.m. against the Tacoma Rainiers. This season’s calendar features six Mariachis games, 15 fireworks shows, and 21 giveaway nights. Starting this season […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two injured in second Albuquerque shooting Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a second shooting in Albuquerque Friday afternoon. Albuquerque Police say the shooting happened near Hannett Avenue and Edith Boulevard north of downtown. APD says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. around 420 Hannett Street NE, near Santa Barbara Martineztown Park. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in northeast Albuquerque homicide arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that killed one person in northeast Albuquerque. APD arrested 43-year-old David Padilla in the fatal shooting. Police say just before midnight on Saturday, they responded to a shots fired call near Wyoming Blvd. and Krim Dr. NE. They found 23-year-old Devlin Rubi dead […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Jimmy Gallegos looks to help UNM football at linebacker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football team will hold their final week of spring practice, starting on Tuesday. There are a lot of new faces on this year’s roster, and one of those new guys is former Volcano Vista stand-out Jimmy Gallegos. Gallegos comes to the Lobos as a sophomore walk-on, after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy