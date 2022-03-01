New Mexico News Podcast: West Mesa Murders, Part 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Answers remain slim 13 years after the remains of 11 women and an unborn child were found on Albuquerque’s West Mesa. Who killed and buried the victims in the West Mesa murder case?

Marking the 13th anniversary of the discovery of the remains, Albuquerque city leaders recently held a news conference in February, renewing their call for help and information that could solve the case. Every year, tips pour in, but from an outsider’s perspective, it may appear like investigators are seemingly no closer to solving the case.

Where does the West Mesa murder case stand in 2022? KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart asked that question and others of Albuquerque Police on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast. A former APD homicide sergeant, Liz Thomson, is now working on the murder cold case as a contract investigator.

In part one of this two-part series, Thompson sheds insight on why the department remains relatively tight-lipped about the case, and why it’s no longer “naming names ” of people long connected to the case . Stick around for the end of the episode for more information on the upcoming “part two” in the series.

