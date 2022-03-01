ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

16 Books to Add to Your Reading List in March

By Tierney Bricker
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Thirty-one...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

You Need to Add These 11 Bollywood Movies to Your 2022 Watch List

It’s only a couple of months into 2022 and already there are a bunch of delicious new movies to dig into! And they’re not just coming from Hollywood production studios. Bollywood is back in full force with exciting new films and even more to look forward to later this year.
MOVIES
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness
BlogHer

It’s Time to Add These March Seasonal Topics to Your Calendar

March has arrived, which means spring is just around the corner. If you’re a publisher or blogger, ahead is a list of topics we typically see perform in March, according to traffic data across our total network (including our owned and operated properties SheKnows and StyleCaster), as well as published data from Google Trends and Pinterest Insights. If you’re looking to increase your publishing frequency, bloggers who create high-quality posts at least 3-5 times a week are seeing the most growth. Don’t forget to look at your top performers from last March, too. Instead of publishing a brand new piece of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Here Are the Books Kate Middleton Recommends You Read With Your Kids Immediately

If there's one thing we know, it's that there are a lot of big readers in the royal family—and Kate Middleton is one of them. At the beginning of the pandemic, Sarah Ferguson launched her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, in which she reads children's books while donning elaborate costumes and whimsical hats. Camilla Parker-Bowles, meanwhile, launched a book club of her own called The Reading Room the following year, providing reading recommendations in different groupings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
E! News

Why Before the 90 Days' Ximena Is Not "In Love" With Fiancé Mike

Watch: "90 Day Fiance" Sneak Peek: Love Lost in Translation. As Taylor Swift would say, this relationship "got lost in translation." Or maybe it was a masterpiece until Ximena tore it all up. Mike and Ximena's relationship on TLC's Before the 90 Days has been rocky for quite some time. And now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peek, we get a first look at what the future holds for the pair.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
College Basketball
E! News

15 Swoon-Worthy Gifts for the Jane Austen Fan in Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Forget...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Julia Garner's wedding outfit was so unique - see the photos

Julia Garner has donned some fabulous outfits to play Anna Sorokin in the Netflix show, Inventing Anna, but she knows exactly how to make a style statement of her own too. The Ozark actress and musician, Mark Foster, tied the knot in 2019 and the photos are stunning. Julia threw...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Grown-ish Is Returning for Season 5 With a Twist

Watch: "Black-ish" Star Yara Shahidi Is "So Ready" for College. Black-ish may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to the entire Johnson family. On March 7, ABC announced that Grown-ish had been renewed for a fifth season. The twist? Now that the...
TV SERIES
E! News

Ole Henriksen Friends & Family Sale: Score 30% Off Sitewide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
E! News

Bold Colors You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Rock in Spring 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
APPAREL
E! News

Russian Doll Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch: Natasha Lyonne Talks "Russian Doll" & "OITNB" Finale. Being a person may be a f––king nightmare, but getting a season two is a freaking dream. On March 7, Netflix announced that Russian Doll will be back on April 20. The Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett–led series will return for a seven–episode season with Lyonne as showrunner and executive producer.
TV SERIES
E! News

Are Love Is Blind’s Deepti and Kyle Dating? She Says…

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Star Considers Becoming Next "Bachelorette?!" Looks like Deepti Vempati may have found love in the pods after all!. Just because Deepti's time on Love Is Blind season two didn't end with an "I do"—and she arguably had the roughest season of all the contestants—doesn't mean she didn't find her match. During the reunion on March 4, Kyle Abrams revealed that his "biggest regret" from the show was not proposing to the 31-year-old data analyst. And now, in an E! News exclusive interview, Deepti opened up about where she and Kyle stand.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Signs With Modeling Agency

Watch: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Makes Runway Debut in Paris. Eve Jobs is on the hunt for modeling jobs. Eve, daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, announced in an Instagram post on Monday, March 7, that she has signed with a modeling agency. The 23-year old shared a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

YouTube Singer Lil Bo Weep Dead at 22

Fans are mourning the death of a YouTube singing star. Lil Bo Weep died on March 3, her father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed on Facebook. He wrote, "This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter's life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

154K+
Followers
40K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy