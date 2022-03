BANGOR – The University of Maine at Augusta Dental Health Clinic is hosting its annual “Give Kids a Smile Day” in partnership with the American Dental Association this year. The second day of the “Give Kids a Smile Day” event will be held on Thursday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic located on UMA’s Bangor campus at 201 Texas Avenue. The event was held on two-days to ensure that the same number of children could be served while maintaining all necessary COVID-19 protocols. The UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic operates according to the American Dental Association and Maine CDC recommended safety requirements and precautions.

BANGOR, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO