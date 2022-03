DANVILLE, Pa. — The classrooms at Danville Primary School were transformed into operating rooms as first-grade students celebrated 'Heart Day'. "It's nice to give people an opportunity to sort of see at least an element of what we do and understand a little more about one of their fellow students," said Dr. Sandy Green, Geisinger Interventional Cardiologist.

MONTOUR COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO