Modern smartphones have so many neat features that it’s hard to keep up. Even when you think you’ve mastered all your phone’s secrets, an update adds some new ones. The iPhone is Apple’s most popular product, and the Cupertino company does everything it can to keep up with the latest tech developments while adding its own. You may have had an iPhone for years and not know everything it’s capable of. Tap or click here for seven hidden iPhone features you may not know.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 DAYS AGO