As the world reels from the crisis, the blowback is rippling across the world economy and markets. War, turmoil, and chaos tend to shorten our attention span, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine is no different. As the world reels from the crisis, the blowback is rippling across the world economy and markets. Volatility and uncertainty have spiked - for the short term. But when it's hard to look past the next 24 hours, it's still useful to think long term as a tool to look through the crisis and consider how the long game may unfold for investment strategies.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO