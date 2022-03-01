ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family, friends throw surprise birthday party for 90-year-old McDonald's employee

By 6abc Digital Staff
 6 days ago

A devoted McDonald's employee celebrated his 90th birthday in North Philadelphia.

Friends and family held a surprise party for Robert Dixon on Monday.

He is currently head of maintenance at the fast-food restaurant at 22nd Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Dixon has been working at McDonald's for over 25 years. He still works five days a week.

Those who know Dixon say he always has a smile on his face and brings joy to everyone he encounters.

Happy birthday!

Uncle P
6d ago

happy birthday give him his money and let him retire, no reason our government should be making people work this old, should be programs that pay there way, Respect your Elders

domenick parris
6d ago

Mr Dixon looks like a picture of health at 90. It appears that working and staying busy agrees with him. God bless him, and hope he keeps on keepin on.

Dinah Haggerty
6d ago

It's a blessing to see you still look good for your age. You don't look a day over sixty. God have been so good to you. You is a bless man of God to still in good health and to see ninety. Still working at Mc Donald over 25 yrs. Want to wish you a very very long Happy Birthday to you. May God continue bless you

