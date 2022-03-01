Family, friends throw surprise birthday party for 90-year-old McDonald's employee

A devoted McDonald's employee celebrated his 90th birthday in North Philadelphia.

Friends and family held a surprise party for Robert Dixon on Monday.

He is currently head of maintenance at the fast-food restaurant at 22nd Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Dixon has been working at McDonald's for over 25 years. He still works five days a week.

Those who know Dixon say he always has a smile on his face and brings joy to everyone he encounters.

Happy birthday!