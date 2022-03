Hahahahahahahahaha. LOL. LMAO. ROFL. Folks, just when you think you’ve heard the most Washington Redskins Football Team Commanders thing ever—sewer liners bursting, railings snapping, whatever the hell this jingle is—they go and one up themselves. This week, it’s a report making the rounds that Washington, understandably dissatisfied with their quarterback play this century, has called each and every NFL franchise about the availability of their quarterback … including the Kansas City Chiefs. You’re probably reading between the lines by now, but if not, let’s put it another way:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO