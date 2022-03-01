ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine's U.S. Ambassador Accuses Russia Of War Crime

By Marita Vlachou
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine’s ambassador to the U.S. accused Russia of war crimes for attacking Ukrainians with powerful vacuum bombs during Vladimir Putin’s continued invasion of his neighboring country. “They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva Convention,” Oksana Markarova told reporters on Capitol Hill...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oksana Markarova
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Crimes Against Humanity#Ukrainians#Capitol Hill#Cnn#Russian#Nazi#Congress#Politico#Cuban#White House
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy