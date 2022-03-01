ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vatican judge tosses defense motions as fraud trial advances

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (AP) — A Vatican tribunal has resoundingly rejected defense motions to dismiss a landmark financial fraud case. The case involves the Holy See’s bungled...

US News and World Report

Tempest in a Teapot? Vatican Prosecutors Defend Fraud Trial

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the Vatican’s fraud and extortion trial dismissed defense objections as a “tempest in a teapot” on Monday as they defended their investigation and insisted they had turned over all evidence needed for the trial to open. Judge Giuseppe Pignatone is...
Judge rejects ComEd defendants' motion to dismiss charges

Former Commonwealth Edison CEO Anne Pramaggiore and three other defendants will face trial after a federal judge today rejected their motions to dismiss the charges. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ruled against several motions aimed at undermining the feds’ charges that the four had participated in ComEd’s admitted scheme to curry favor with former House Speaker Michael Madigan in order to win lucrative state laws over nearly 10 years.
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
