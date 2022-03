When I met Amy Williams back in 2016, it seemed her idea of an “advertising for good” platform would, like the rest, be doomed to fail. But it just goes to show that it’s usually impossible to predict the success of early-stage entrepreneurs. For the company she founded, Good-Loop, has now closed a Series A round of $6.1 million (£4.5 million) for its platform that entices people to views ads in order to “unlock” a donation to charity. And there’s more to this than meets the eye.

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO