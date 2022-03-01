ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Scouting Combine 2022: Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll availability kicks things off

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off on Tuesday as coaches and general managers speak to media. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will be at the podium Tuesday afternoon, and we will have in-person coverage for you. Schoen will have to answer...

www.bigblueview.com

State
New York State
Big Blue View

What’s Wrong with Charles Cross at #5?

This is a rhetorical question. I played the offensive line on scholarship at a Div 1 school and coached the offensive line at the college level as well. Here are some rebuttals to critics:. "We can’t draft the 3rd best OT at #5" Funny, PFF, whom I have a...
NFL
Big Blue View

Barkley’s failure isn’t what you think

First, let me say Barkley should be traded at this point. No premium RB is worth the contract they command. Now let’s look at Barkley’s success vs struggles. In 2018, Barkley had a hell of a rookie year with Eli Manning as his QB. The Giants weren’t great, but Eli used Barkley the way a good QB should. The dump offs to Barkley got him in space to do his magic. Fast forward to 2019, Daniel Jones quickly becomes QB, and Barkley is no longer utilized properly. Make all the excuses you want, but 3 years now Daniel Jones has been Barkley’s QB and has failed to get him in space. Leaving Barkley to try and make up for it by putting the weight of the offense on his shoulders and heading into injuries. We all know how this works out for most RBs when they aren’t utilized the right way and become overworked. Add in that we went from having a veteran QB calling out defenses to Daniel Jones who is clueless out there.
NFL
Mike Kafka
Big Blue View

Trade prop...

It looks like the Gmen pretty much have to trade Barkley and his high cap value so here's a thought.... To Giants/ QB, Ty Huntley and a Ravens 5th rd draft pick. Barkley would instantly become the #1 Raven HB and yet another deadly option on a great Baltimore team.
NFL
Big Blue View

The View from the Chesapeake: The Truth About The Offensive Line

Those of you who have been reading my posts to OL articles probably have seen at least one instance of me talking about the depth on the unit, both as something missing last year and part of the necessary rebuild going forward. Of course, I never played or coached the...
NFL
Big Blue View

Missing $40M? U'D FA, too

NFL.com rated the draft classes last week. Not much surprising, but they gave Detroit a special mention for Notable undrafted free agents. I thought that was worth a look. The Lions cleaned house, of course, so there was room for fresh troops. '21 Lions had 7 draft choices, got 41...
NFL
#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#New York Giants#Gm#Storystream
Big Blue View

Some FA options to address the OL ahead of the draft

We don't have a lot of money, and we have a lot of holes. This free agent class along the offensive line is very deep though so let's make use of it and lay out some of the better options to shore up the line ahead of the draft. Just as a reminder, the draft is where you take BPA and free agency is where you plug holes.
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL Combine Day One - Tight End Group That Looks to be Very Deep

It's pretty clear that we are going to need need a TE, and maybe two, from this draft. I say the draft instead of FA because the draft tight end group is very deep. I've watched them workout including the forty sprint, the sled drills and deep passing routes. I think that there are clear top guys, a few in the middle, and some risers.
NFL
Big Blue View

3rd Round Pick Trade

The Giants trade one of their high 3rd round picks. They have two 3rd round picks and may accumulate more if they trade down. That would provide additional optionality for this pick. With the 3rd round pick, the Giants trade with the 49rs for Garappolo. Perhaps they add another 2023...
NFL
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch QB, WR, TE workouts

Well, it’s actually been here for a little while now. The Combine actually started on Tuesday with the quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end groups arriving at Indianapolis. Today actually marks the final day of their Combine experience, as the on-field workouts cap a week of medical exams, individual meetings, and media availabilities.
NFL
