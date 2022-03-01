ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

World's largest container lines suspend shipping to Russia

By Jonathan Saul, Stine Jacobsen, Jacob Gronholt-pedersen
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUruY_0eSFUxGf00

LONDON/COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - The world's three biggest container lines on Tuesday temporarily suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, in a further blow to trade with the country.

Russia's assault on its neighbour, which Moscow says is a "special operation", is the biggest state-to-state invasion in Europe since World War Two.

Swiss-headquartered MSC, the world's biggest container shipping company by capacity, said in a customer advisory that as of March 1 it had introduced "a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia”.

"MSC will continue to accept and screen bookings for delivery of essential goods such as food, medical equipment and humanitarian goods," it said.

Denmark's Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), which is the second biggest carrier after MSC, said separately it would temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia, also adding that the suspension covering all Russian ports, would not include foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies.

"As the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings within ocean and inland to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended," the company said in a statement.

France's CMA CGM, the world's third-biggest container line, later on Tuesday announced it had suspended all bookings to and from Russia until further notice, citing safety concerns.

The moves follow similar decisions already taken by Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express and Germany's Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE) - effectively cutting Russia off from the world's leading container shipping companies, adding to freight challenges ahead. read more

For the past year the world has been struggling with supply chain bottlenecks caused by surging demand for retail goods transported on container ships and lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

MSC said it would contact customers directly in respect of any Russia-related cargo that was already in transit.

"MSC has been closely monitoring the advice from governments about new sanctions," the privately owned group added.

In a coordinated response, the United States, European countries and others have made the unusual move of targeting Russia's central bank with financial sanctions and put limits on cross-border transactions by the country's largest lenders. read more

Maersk owns 31% of Russian port operator Global Ports (GLPRq.L), which runs six terminals in Russia and two in Finland. Global Ports' shareholders also include Russian state nuclear company Rosatom and Russian businessman Sergey Shiskarev.

"With Global Ports we are looking at how to comply with the ever evolving sanctions and restrictions and preparing possible next steps," Maersk said.

Maersk operates container shipping routes to St Petersburg and Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea, Novorossiysk in the Black Sea, and to Vladivostok and Vostochny on Russia's east coast.

The Copenhagen-based company has around 500 employees in Russia. Last week, it temporarily halted all port calls in Ukraine, where it has some 60 employees in Odessa.

Reporting by Jonathan Saul in London, Nikolaj Skydsgaard, Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by Jason Neely, Louise Heavens, Tomasz Janowski and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Container Shipping#Container Ships#Copenhagen#World War#Swiss#Msc#Russian#Cma Cgm#Ocean Network Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
FOXBusiness

Chinese banks restrict lending to Russia, dealing blow to Moscow

Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases, suggesting there are limits to Beijing's support for Moscow as the Kremlin confronts severe economic sanctions over its attack of Ukraine. Offshore units of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China have stopped issuing U.S. dollar-denominated letters of credit for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy