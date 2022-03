Most of us reading (and writing for) this website either own or have had several terrible hoopties in their fleet at one point or another. In what seems like another lifetime on this site, Jack Baruth once opined that you gotta be rich to own a cheap car and, like it or not, the man had a point. Owning a beater or project car is usually – nay, always – an exercise in spending sums of cash far beyond the original purchase price.

