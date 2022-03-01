ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More 70s to start March

By Sean Everson
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore warm weather is on the way...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Cold Air Leaves, Mild Start to March Ahead

Cold temperatures are the big weather story this morning. A light coating of snow on the roads is still a story too, so drive with care. You can see the system from yesterday has now quickly moved to the northeast. Dry weather is back in the forecast for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Milder to start March with no big storms in sight

TODAY: Becoming breezy and milder with clouds and some breaks of sun. High: 48. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower in spots. Low: 32. WEDNESDAY: Mild as sunshine mixes with some clouds. High: 50. FORECAST SUMMARY. Welcome to March and the start of meteorological spring, as meteorologists...
ENVIRONMENT
Winston-Salem Journal

Spring is springing: For meteorologists, spring starts March 1

For meteorologists, spring starts Tuesday. But if you Google the word "spring," the response is March 20. You have not gone through a time warp. Tuesday is not March 20. It is March 1. And Google isn't wrong. Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Now
KETV.com

More 70s Wednesday

Highs will be back in the 70s for the third straight day Wednesday. A record high is possible in Omaha. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Cooler Thursday, more 70s coming

Much cooler Thursday after seeing record highs Wednesday. Temperatures will still be mild for early March as highs top out around 50 degrees this afternoon. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Cool End to February – Cool Start to March

Looks like the groundhog was right in forecasting 6 more weeks of winter. This is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 1-7. They are forecasting a good chance of cooler than average temperatures in all of the Great Lakes Region and much of the country. The only area expected to be warmer than average is the desert southwest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCRG.com

Ending February and starting March mild this year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a warmer week ahead as we begin March. Today, a light southerly wind helps warm temperatures into the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Tomorrow looks very similar with a slight bump in temperatures over the next few days as more snow melts. We’ll cool back into the 30s Thursday with mostly cloudy skies overhead but at this point, it appears we will stay dry. Out next shot at precipitation arrives late Friday into the weekend where rain showers and even some thunderstorms are possible. Have a good week!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Mild start to March, showers more likely on Wednesday

Good Tuesday morning and welcome to March 2022! It’s a mild start to the month with temps in the low to mid 30s if you’re just getting up and getting going. Skies are producing some cloud cover but it’s fairly dry closer to the surface here and that is important for what is to come in the next couple of days. You can expect dry conditions and a light breeze which only makes it feel a few degrees cooler than those mid 30s this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC12

Warm start to March expected across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - March is shaping up to be a warmer than average month across Central Virginia. The meteorological start of spring is March 1, and warmer temperatures will arrive right on schedule if you go based off that calendar. Astronomical spring, which most people think of as the official start of spring, begins on March 20 this year.
VIRGINIA STATE
KETV.com

Thunderstorms possible for Omaha area on Saturday. Here's the latest

OMAHA, Neb. — Saturday could bring severe weather to the Omaha area. Scattered showers could start to roll in around 8 a.m. through the morning. A line of storms after 2 p.m. brings a chance of strong to severe weather. "Damaging winds, large hail, even an isolated tornado cannot...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy