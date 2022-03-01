ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

Cahokia Mounds interpretive center closes for $7 million in upgrades

By Joe Millitzer
 3 days ago

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site is closed for at least a year. The interpretive center will undergo $7 million in upgrades including a new roof, new lighting, and a new security system.

The historic site in Collinsville is from the largest ancient civilization north of Mexico. The trails and Monk’s Mound remain open for hiking.

