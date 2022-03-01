Red Wings close out home stand tonight

BRONSON — The Quincy Orioles made the trip to Bronson High School Monday night to face off with Big 8 rival Reading in the first round of the Division Three District 80 tournament. In a back and forth defensive battle it was the playmaking of Reading guard Eli Irelan and some clutch free throws down the stretch that propelled the Rangers to the 43-39 victory over the scrappy Orioles. ...

QUINCY, MI ・ 8 MINUTES AGO