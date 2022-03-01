ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Global Hacker Consortium Anonymous Launches Cyber Assault on Russia

Coinspeaker
 6 days ago
Following its decision to declare war on Ukraine a few days ago, Russia has become the victim of an all-out cyberattack from Anonymous. Popular online hacker consortium ‘Anonymous’ has joined in the fight against Russia for its recent invasion of Ukraine. A recent Twitter post from the group urged hackers across...

Coinspeaker

