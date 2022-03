To help Hawaiʻi's tourism industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, new research from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa suggests a potentially under-utilized form of revenue that visitors are actually willing to pay for: sustainable experiences. These include activities some visitor industry destinations are already offering, such as clearing plastics off beaches and planting trees to offset the carbon footprint. According to study co-author and School of Travel Industry Management (TIM School) Professor Jerry Agrusa, the research findings could open the door to new sustainable experiences and more jobs for Hawaiʻi's workforce.

