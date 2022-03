OIH is an ETF that provides exposure to companies involved in oil services to the upstream oil sector, including equipment, drilling and related services. Oil and gas have the momentum. After underperforming for years, it appears petroleum may be entering an era of outperformance. If this is true, the recent appreciation of energy stocks and commodities would be the beginning of a long term trend, where oil and gas services companies should do well. A reasonable way to get broad exposure to US listed oil services companies is the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH).

