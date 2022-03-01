ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Most Americans say the coronavirus is not yet under control and support restrictions to try to manage it, Post-ABC poll finds

By Amy Goldstein and Emily Guskin
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Most Americans say some restrictions on normal activities should remain in place to try to control the coronavirus, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, which finds that public wariness of the pandemic lingers even as federal health officials and a growing roster of governors have softened mask...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Fewer Americans are concerned about getting COVID as omicron fades, poll finds

Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19. As coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet, fewer people now than in January say they are concerned that they will be infected after the rise and fall of the wildly contagious virus variant, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
BET

Poll: Most Americans Do Not Support Banning Books

Despite books dealing with race being banned across the country, most Americans do not support book bans. According to a new poll by CBS, 85% of Americans don't think books should be banned from schools if they contain political ideas they disagree with. Additionally, 87% do not support banning books for discussions about race or slavery. Also, 83% don’t think books should be banned for criticizing U.S. history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Times

Few Americans want to be president, poll finds

The race for the White House is a big, bodacious election — and those who win the role of U.S. president are guaranteed a significant spot in history. Yet the idea of actually being president has sparse appeal for Americans — even if they only held the role for a 24-hour period. Yes, there’s a poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Most D.C. parents satisfied with schools during pandemic, Post poll finds

Nearly 8 in 10 public school parents in the nation’s capital approve of how their children’s schools handled education during the pandemic disruptions, though most say the city should still be offering more virtual learning options, a Washington Post poll finds. Overall perceptions of the city’s schools have...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Americans#Republicans#Post Abc#Washington Post#Abc News#Democrats#Cdc#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy