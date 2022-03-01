ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man who shot himself inside busy Charlotte mall ID’d, given citation, police say

By WJZY Web Staff
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The man who accidentally shot himself inside a busy SouthPark Mall Saturday afternoon has been identified and has been given a citation, Charlotte police confirmed with QCN.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at SouthPark Mall around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. Alexander Holman, 22, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Maxwell was charged with financial credit card theft earlier this month. (Photo Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

An initial investigation revealed Holman was carrying a concealed loaded gun and accidentally shot himself.

Man accidentally shoots himself inside busy Charlotte mall, police say

The citation was issued regarding the carrying of a concealed weapon, according to CMPD, although they didn’t specify exactly what the citation was for. CMPD also says the gun was seized. Holman was arrested earlier this month and faced multiple charges including financial card theft and obtaining property under false pretense.

Witnesses described a frantic and chaotic scene with shoppers fleeing to get outside, unsure of what exactly was taking place.

Public Safety
