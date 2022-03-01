ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Arbe Robotics GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.11, revenue of $0.5M

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArbe Robotics press release (NASDAQ:ARBE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.11. Revenue of $0.5M...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Dundee Precious Metals Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.27, revenue of C$166.4M

Dundee Precious Metals press release (OTCPK:DPMLF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.27. Revenue of C$166.4M (+9.6% Y/Y). 2022 to 2024 Outlook: Over the next three years, gold production is expected to average approximately 270,000 ounces per year based on current mine plans. Gold production is expected to be between 250,000 and 290,000 ounces in 2022, between 265,000 and 310,000 ounces in 2023, and between 230,000 and 265,000 ounces in 2024.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaap#Arbe Robotics Gaap#Y Y Rrb#Ebitda
Seeking Alpha

ProQR GAAP EPS of -€0.26, revenue of €0.24M

ProQR press release (NASDAQ:PRQR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -€0.26. “Following the disappointing readout of top-line results from the Illuminate trial of sepofarsen, we are conducting a comprehensive analysis of the data with the goal of providing an update on any potential next steps with this program and our overall strategy in Q2,” said Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and CEO of ProQR. “Based on the previous data we have reported, we remain very confident in our RNA approach and will continue to follow the data to determine how to best position ProQR for success.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Texas Roadhouse: Keeping Close Tabs On This Winner

TXRH has a track record of successfully growing brands, and more importantly, doing so profitably. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) has delivered strong growth over the last 10 years, with revenue growing at a median rate of close to 11%. Thanks to its strategy of consistently opening new restaurants, stimulating comparable sales growth, and offering attractive prices to customers, THRX outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 200 percentage points over the last decade. I believe the company is in a good position to continue delivering strong results to shareholders. In terms of valuation, THRX is not cheap at the moment, trading at more than 24x LTM free cash flow. I will add this stock to my watchlist and I will be looking to accumulate below $70 per share.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Natural Gas Is Headed To $3

The market has bid up U.S. gas prices along with the broader energy rally on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I believe it’s once again time to short natural gas (UNG). Regular readers will recall I first wrote about shorting natural gas last Fall, as prices...
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon to spend $400M on Wyoming carbon capture expansion

The company said the $400M expansion project would capture up to 1.2M metric tons of carbon in addition to the 6M-7M tons currently captured at LaBarge each year; by capturing the additional 1.2M tons/year of CO2r, Exxon said it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its upstream operated emissions by 3%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Avanos Medical Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.06, revenue of $193.4M beats by $2.08M

Avanos Medical press release (NYSE:AVNS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.06. Revenue of $193.4M (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.08M. The company expects FY2022 net sales to be between $830M to $850M (vs. consensus of $780.32M), which assumes organic growth between 3% to 6%. Gross profit margins are expected to be between 55 percent to 57 percent with adjusted diluted earnings per share between $1.55 to $1.75 vs. consensus of $1.52.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Cerus GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.03, revenue of $39.87M in-line

Revenue of $39.87M (+41.4% Y/Y) in-line. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.4 million at December 31, 2021. 30 years in business and still cannot make a profit. 30 years in business and still no sales in Asia. 30 years in business and the stock price is stuck <$5. 30 years in business…….Get the picture ? This management has had the world’s slowest ramp up. Well at least the non-cash compensation for everyone within Cerus has gone up so they are happy.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

workiva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $120.78M beats by $3.68M

Workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $120.78M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.68M. Q1 outlook: Total revenue between $127M and $128M vs. consensus of $125.75M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.16 and -$0.14 based on approximately 52.6M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.06.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy