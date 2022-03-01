NATO chief tells the AP the alliance sees no need to change its nuclear weapons alert level, despite Russia’s threats

Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
ANONYMOUS has claimed that it has shut down Russia's space agency, Roscosmos. The hacking team has said that Russian officials have "no more control over their spy satellites." However, the Director General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, denied the claim and called the group "petty swindlers." In a social media...
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
THIS is the moment a surrendered Russian soldier breaks down in tears as Ukrainians feed him and help call his mum. The shaken trooper is seen gulping down a cup of tea and a pasty as he is calmed by a woman who offers him her phone. The young prisoner...
The West's sanctions will create a crisis that's three times worse than Russia's meltdown in 1998, warned Oleg Deripaska. "The crisis will be most severe for a minimum of three years," he said at an economic conference. To avoid further economic turmoil, Russia needs to achieve peace with Ukraine and...
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that prohibits taking more than $10,000 worth of foreign currency in cash and “monetary instruments” out of Russia. The move comes in response to the crippling sanctions Western nations have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which...
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen...
VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
This is the moment a Russian soldier held two grenades in the air as he walked among Ukrainians demanding that they surrender. Footage, filmed in Konotop, shows the Russian serviceman holding what appear to be two grenades above his head as he walked through a crowd of furious Ukrainian citizens shouting 'shame'.
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
RUSSIA has warned that hacking its satellites is an act of war after the country's space agency was reportedly hit by a cyberattack. Yesterday hacker group Anonymous claimed it had shutdown Roscosmos so that officials have "no more control over their spy satellites." 🔵 Read our Russia - Ukraine live...
