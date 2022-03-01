ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NATO chief tells the AP the alliance sees no need to change its nuclear weapons alert level, despite Russia’s threats

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

LASK AIR BASE, Poland (AP) — NATO chief tells the...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russia#Nuclear Weapon#Ap#Lask Air Base#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Salon

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
RELIGION
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy