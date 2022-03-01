Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems for E-commerce Market Analysis by SWOT, Investment, Future Growth and Major Key Players 2021 to 2031

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is opening lower as a strong jobs reports wasn’t nearly enough to quell the market’s worries about Russia’s continued pounding of Ukraine. Stock indexes opened lower, investors continued to shovel money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, and crude oil prices spiked higher again. European markets were down even more and Asian markets closed lower overnight. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The losses came even as the government reported a burst of hiring last month. The latest market jitters came after Russian forces attacked and captured a nuclear plant in Ukraine, the biggest in Europe.

ECONOMY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO