Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems for Cold Storage Food Facility Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price, Future Analysis to 2031

By Christopher Rich
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems for Cold Storage Food Facility Market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the industry- and economy-wide databases for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact...

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AGL directors fail to put money where mouth is

MELBOURNE, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It takes conviction to invest in a company whose stock headed south for almost five years. Either that or some inside knowledge – used within the rules, of course. Even then, it’s a tough call to buy into a coal-heavy company trying to transition to clean energy.
U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
A Huge Cocaine Lab Was Found Inside a World Heritage Site in Bolivia

A cocaine laboratory capable of producing two tons of the drug a week was discovered by police inside one of the largest protected wildlife areas in the world. “This is one of the biggest cocaine-refining structures ever dismantled in the region,” said Brazil’s Federal Police in a statement about the lab, which was found February 28 on the Bolivian side of the park, which straddles the Brazilian and Bolivian border.
