Global Automated On-Off Valves Market 2021 : Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments to 2031

Three more Russian billionaires have resigned from the board of the $22bn (£17bn) investment firm LetterOne after the EU imposed sanctions on its two biggest shareholders. The company, which owns the health retail chain Holland & Barrett in the UK and a swathe of energy assets across Europe, said on Monday that German Khan, Alexei Kuzmichev and Andrei Kosogov had “resigned from all positions at LetterOne, including the board”.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO