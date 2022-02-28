ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: Do Not Leave Valuables in Vehicles Overnight

FRAMINGHAM – A motor vehicle was broken into on Richwood Street in Framingham on February 25, and a pocketbook with credit cards and cash was stolen,...

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Fire & Police Respond To Rollover Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire & Framingham Police responded to a rollover crash on Gates Road yesterday, March 1. Framingham Fire Engine 1, Tower 1 , Rescue 1, Ambulance 2 & Ambulance 4 all responded to the area of 10 Gates Road around 4:30 p.m. for a 2-vehicle crash, with one vehicle overturned on its roof, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Drug Task Force Makes Arrest in Natick

NATICK – Detectives from the MetroWest Drug Task Force made an arrest in Natick yesterday, February 28, according to the Framingham Police spokesperson. Task Force “detectives observed drug dealing in the area of Oak Street in Natick” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Detectives stopped a vehicle...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Police Arrest 2 Over Weekend

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University arrested two individuals over the weekend, and Framingham Police booked and processed them. Onica Smith, 23, of 42 Maynard Road was arrested on February 24 at 2:09 p.m. She was arrested on campus for violation of a harassment prevention order, according to the University’s...
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

