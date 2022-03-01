Telford crack dealer jailed after being caught with shoe box full of drugs

A Neshoba County woman has been arrested and charged in relation to an attempted jail break last week after she was picked up on a drug indictment earlier in the week. Candace Lynn Barton, 32, 10481 Road 244, was arrested on an indictment for possession of meth on Feb. 1. Barton was also charged at the time of her arrest with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. She is also charged with felony escape for an attempted jailbreak on Feb 4.

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS ・ 26 DAYS AGO