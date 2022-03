Reports of tar spot spread widen across the Corn Belt each year, and that doesn’t figure to change, according to Peng Tian. Corn tar spot was first identified in 2015 in the Great Lakes region and has quickly moved across much of the region. While it has only started to show up in Missouri recently, Tian, a plant diagnostician with the University of Missouri, said it’s going to be a reality for more farmers in his region soon.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO