NY’s absurdly complicated tax exemptions need an overhaul (Editorial Board Opinion)

By Advance Media NY Editorial Board
 3 days ago
March 1 is the deadline for low-income seniors to apply for a property tax break of up to 50% from their towns. The senior citizen exemption isn’t new. Nor are the requirements that seniors prove their incomes every year by baring their financial lives to the town assessor....

Katko bill would expand participation in Section 8 housing vouchers (Your Letters)

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program has helped millions of Americans obtain quality, affordable housing for decades. However, programmatic inefficiencies and burdens prevent larger-scale acceptance of HCV vouchers. Speaking as one of the property managers in Syracuse, we need solutions that expand the Section 8 HCV programs to serve more households and motivate housing provider participation.
NY should suspend cryptocurrency mining to fight climate change (Your Letters)

The second in a series of three reports from the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was released Feb. 28, 2022. The findings should not surprise us. This body of leading climate experts from around the world have concluded that time is of the essence in mitigating impacts of climate change and that wide-scale adaptation is necessary given the irreversible changes we are already experiencing. But policy is not working fast enough.
Supreme Court nominee speaks for Americans unheard by the law (Guest Opinion by Paula C. Johnson)

Paula C. Johnson is Professor of Law and director of the Cold Case Justice Initiative at Syracuse University College of Law. On Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, President Joe Biden announced D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Brown Jackson’s nomination marks an historic moment in the United States in many respects, not the least of which is her precedent setting as the first Black woman to be nominated to the nation’s highest court. In the worst of times, Black women have bred the nation, and in the best of them have rarely been recognized for their qualifications and contributions to the nation. Still, they have upheld the values of participatory democracy and democracy itself. Black women have been believers in these ideals and institutions even when these ideals and institutions did not believe in Black women, including the values of voting rights, educational opportunities and industriousness.
NY GOP convention avoids Trump; Giuliani upset: ‘Screw the Republicans’

Most Republicans avoided talking about former President Donald Trump at the 2022 NY GOP Convention, irking gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani and his father, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Politico and Spectrum News reported that statewide candidates largely ignored Trump, despite the former president remaining popular with the party’s base. According...
