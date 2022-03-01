ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Your lunchtime walks in the summer could be making you less productive

By joeym
WTAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch has shown that being in a hot environment can reduce cognitive performance, and that going for a brief...

wtax.com

Comments / 0

L.A. Weekly

This Everyday Activity Can Help You Lose A Lot Of Weight

A new study showed strong connections between weight loss and proper sleep habits. A new study found links between weight loss and an activity we normally do, one that doesn’t ask for much effort. Published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, the study showed that people who slept more could cut significant calories from their days.
WEIGHT LOSS
HuffingtonPost

Bathroom Products That Make Cleaning Easy, Even If You're Lazy

Keeping a bathroom clean is a feat. The constant humidity and frequent use can create a breeding ground for things like soap scum buildup and pesky lime scale toilet rings, and floors can quickly become caked in dust and hair. It’s an even bigger feat if factors like mobility limitations, lack of time, depression or even just a plain hatred for scrubbing are also at play.
HOME & GARDEN
#Productivity#Climate Change#From Japan
shefinds

3 Animal Products You Should Stop Eating Over 50 For A Longer Life

The standard American diet has animal products at the forefront—things like meat and dairy often hold the majority of our plates. But too much of anything can have negative effects. Making sure your nutrition is on point is essential, especially as you age, as many illnesses and conditions become higher risk as you get older. While cutting out animal products entirely isn’t the right choice for everyone, knowing which ones are better for you, and which ones you should cut back on, can be a helpful tool in leading a healthy lifestyle. We asked Carrie Bonfitto, NC, BCHN, a Los Angeles-based wellness expert and the author of What to Cook, Why to Eat It, what animal products you should avoid as you age.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

3 Simple Tricks You Should Be Following Every Night To Fall Asleep Faster

Almost half of Americans report feeling fatigued throughout the week, according to the Sleep Foundation. From stress to poor nutrition to the hustle and bustle of everyday life, many people don’t get high quality sleep. We often think that quantity overrides quantity when it comes to getting good rest, but even if you technically get eight hours of sleep, you may wake up feeling sluggish if it isn’t good quality.
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

If You Ever Wake Up During the Night Drenched in Sweat, You May Want to Talk to Your Doctor

Nothing is worse than waking up in the middle of the night, sweating as if you've just run a marathon, and needing to climb out of bed to change your pajamas and sheets before you try (try!) to drift back to sleep. But that's exactly what 10 to 60 percent of the population experiences each year, according to research published in the "Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine." The question is, why? One common reason — and don't freak out — is hot flashes.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Coffee Replacement You Should Be Drinking Each Morning For A Healthier Gut

Coffee is universally a fan favorite way to start off the morning, offering a boost of energy to the body while also available in a variety of preparations so you never grow bored. But while your morning cup of coffee has been shown to have some significant health benefits, particularly when consumed black, it may also cause digestive distress and stomach discomfort that can put people off from drinking it.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Eating Less Red Meat and More of These ‘Key 3’ Foods Could Add 10 Years to Your Life Expectancy

By now, you've probably heard that plant-forward diets are linked to lower levels of LDL cholesterol (aka, "bad" cholesterol), lower blood pressure, and fewer instances of heart disease. Nutrition researchers are collecting an ever-growing body of evidence that suggests eating your fruits and veggies—when you can, of course—is a great way to invest in your future longevity. And according to a new meta-analysis (a statistical analysis that combines the results of many scientific studies), chowing down on three specific, plant-based foods and consuming less red meat could add 10 years to your life.
NUTRITION
KSAT 12

These supplements may help you get better sleep

Trouble sleeping? You’re not alone. More than half of us say we’re not getting the uninterrupted sleep we need. Could sleep supplements be a dream come true?. Melatonin is a naturally produced hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle, helping to control when we’re sleepy and when we feel awake.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Got Insomnia? 3 Things Not to Do When You're Sleep Deprived

Quick fixes such as taking a nap or guzzling coffee are often used to help us cope with daytime sleepiness after a poor night's sleep. Naps and caffeine can make it harder to fall asleep at bedtime, which may increase the use of sleep aids. This can create a vicious cycle.
HEALTH
KOMO News

Supplements that can help in getting a good night's sleep: Consumer Reports

SEATTLE — More than half of Americans say they don't get enough of the uninterrupted sleep they need to feel well rested. For those people, Consumer Reports says some sleep supplements could be a dream come true. Breast cancer survivor Kelly Goldstein had trouble falling asleep for years before...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Lung cancer: This tea, equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes, triples risk

Varieties of herbal tea have been shown to boost one’s immune system, reduce inflammation and even to prevent cancer and heart disease. But, a particular type of tea is believed to triple the risk of getting cancer and should be avoided. Not your ordinary energy booster. Yerba maté -...
CANCER

