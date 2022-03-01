Michigan City chamber names 2022 board directors, officers

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce elected its directors and officers to its board for 2022.

Approved for their first three-year terms were Lori Tubbs with McColly Bennet Commercial Advantage and Greg Wilkerson with Fiber Bond Corp.

Elected officers who will serve as the executive committee for 2022 are Jill Nygren with Franciscan Health Michigan City, chair; Kim Giannetti with General Insurance Services, chair-elect; Megan Applegate with Applegate & Co., CPA, treasurer; and Brenda Temple with Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, secretary. Bill Gertner with Horizon Bank and 2021 chair, will serve as past chair for 2022.

Directors on the board are nominated by members of the chamber of commerce and represent a variety of businesses and organizations in the Michigan City area.

“I am grateful to all the directors who serve on our board,” said Katie Eaton, chamber president. “And I would like to extend a special thank you to our two outgoing directors who have given of their time.”

Directors departing at the end of 2021 include Clarence Hulse with the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City who has served for the past eight years and Scott Newcomb with Sullivan-Palatek, who served since 2019.

Directors continuing their terms include: Curt Cipares with Tonn & Blank; Paz Garcia with Sodexo; Kristina Jacobucci with Newby, Lewis, Kaminski and Jones; Julie Krause with Patrick’s Grille; Chad McKeever with Sullair; Sandra Smith with PNC Bank; and John Wall. Ex-officio directors include Barbara Eason-Watkins, Michigan City Area Schools and Aco Sikoski, Ivy Tech Community College.

