ELECTION LIVE BLOG: Highly-contested governor, attorney general races on the Texas primary ballot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans have various races on the March primary election ballot, including high-contested governor and attorney general races.

5:15 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., the Travis County Clerk said more than 47,000 people have voted in person in the county so far .

1:15 p.m.

As of noon Tuesday, 21,000 people have voted in-person in Travis County , a tweet from the Travis County Clerk’s office said.

10 a.m.

There are a few polling places in Travis County that have already developed waits longer than 20 minutes, the county’s wait times map shows. There’s a wait time of more than 51 minutes at the Western Hills Church of Christ, located at 6211 Parkwood Drive in southwest Austin.

There’s potentially a wait of 50 minutes at two other polling places, according to the map. One of them is at the Mexican American Cultural Center at 600 River St. and the other is the northeast campus of Austin Achieve at 7424 E. Highway 290.

All other sites are reporting wait times of less than 20 minutes.

Wait times vary throughout the day, so keep an eye on the county’s map and find a spot where you can get in and out.

7 a.m.

The polls have opened. You have until 7 p.m. to get in line at a polling location to vote.

Visit your local county elections website to get more details about what’s on the ballot and to check on wait times at polling locations.

