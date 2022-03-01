Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration

Cardiomyopathies are a severe and chronic cardiovascular burden worldwide, affecting a large cohort in the general population. Cysteine and glycine-rich protein 3 (CSRP3) is one of key proteins implicated in dominant dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). In this study, we device a rapid in silico screening protocol that creates a mutational landscape map for all possible allowed and disallowed substitutions in the protein of interest. This map provides the structural and functional insights on the stability of LIM domains of CSRP3. Further, the sequence analysis delineates the eukaryotic CSRP3 protein orthologs which complements the mutational map, but provide limited information of amino acid exchanges. Next, we also evaluated the effect of HCM/DCM mutations on these domains. One of highly destabilising mutations-L44P (also disease causing) and a neutral mutation-L44M were further subjected to molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. The results establish that L44P substitution affects the LIM domain structure by altering secondary structure and due to loss of hydrophobic interaction with Phenylananine 35. The present study provides a useful perspective to our understanding of the role of mutations in the CSRP3 LIM domains and their evolution. This study provides a novel computational screening method for quick identification of key mutation sites for specific protein structures that can reduce the burden on experimental research.

