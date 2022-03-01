ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search for suspect in Sergeant's death

thv11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWAT and other law enforcement officers filled...

www.thv11.com

WNCT

No bond for murder suspect in pregnant Greenville woman’s death

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in the December murder of a pregnant Greenville woman in Wilson has turned himself in and is now facing charges. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Success Angelo Chandler Jr., 26, last Friday for the December 2021 murder of Precious Dyer and her unborn son. Chandler was taken into […]
WILSON, NC
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two 12-year-old girls accused of luring classmate to sleepover to ‘mentally and physically torture’ her

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries.  One of the suspects has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 58

Suspect in Racine firefighter's death found dead in Jacksonville, Florida

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect connected to the death of a Racine firefighter was found dead in Jacksonville, Florida, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Fifty-year-old Christopher Lalor was found dead in his own home near Pinehurst and Spruce in Racine on Sunday, Feb. 20. Police said after a...
RACINE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

Hagerstown police searching for shooting suspect

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police are looking for the individual who allegedly shot a man, grazing his leg, at the area of 7 E. Washington Street on Monday evening. Police responded to the above listed area for a report of a single shot fired. Upon arrival, HPD found 30-year-old Donta Louis of Hagerstown with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Cleveland.com

Man killed in stabbing in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood; police searching for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Wednesday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. Brian Weems III, 46, of Maple Heights died from multiple stab wounds at a home on East 121st Street, north of Union Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATV

Man wanted in death of corrections sergeant arrested Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The man wanted in the death of an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant was taken into custody Tuesday, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported. Demark Jordan was arrested around 6 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. Where he was found was not released. Jordan...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KRON4 News

Police searching for suspect accused of assaulting woman, children at Richmond McDonald’s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department is seeking the public’s help searching for the suspect in “a violent, unprovoked attack against a mother and her young children” at a McDonald’s, according to a Facebook post Friday. On February 5, around 12:16 p.m., the victim entered a McDonald’s drive-thru at 2301 Macdonald Avenue with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Driver that crashed killing four members of same family on way to Tyson Fury fight ‘was over limit’

The driver of a vehicle that crashed killing four members of the same family on their way to watch a Tyson Fury fight was over the drink drive limit, an inquest heard.Johnny Cash, 44, his son Johnboy Cash, 19, Miles Cash, 25, and 18-year-old Jacko Cosgrove died when the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck left the road in Kent last October.Jerry Cash, 15, who was also in the vehicle at the time, was left in a coma for months before being finally discharged from hospital in January.The men had been on their way to watch ‘Gypsy King’ boxer Fury’s trilogy fight...
ACCIDENTS

