Lost West Ninth Street: Black culture hot spot

Russian forces took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant Friday after their attack on the site sparked a fire and fears of nuclear meltdown, but seemingly released no radiation. The blaze at the Zaporizhzhia plant, located in Ukraine's southeast, was extinguished early Friday but not before it spread...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
March 3 (Reuters) - A Kentucky jury on Thursday acquitted a white former detective of endangering neighbors of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid that killed the Black woman in her home, clearing law enforcement of all criminal liability in a case that rocked the United States in 2020. Detective...
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said Wednesday for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his...
Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday called for someone in Russia to "take out" President Vladimir Putin, asking on Twitter, "Is there a Brutus in Russia?" Graham's comments come as Europe's largest nuclear power plant was attacked Friday and taken over by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine,. "The only way this...
Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a bill Republican senators sent to Governor Ron DeSantis late Thursday, capping a bitter debate in the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision may limit abortion rights in America. DeSantis, a Republican, previously signaled his support for the...
The White House announced Thursday it is expanding the list of Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin who are being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move cuts the elites off from the U.S. financial system and freezes their assets, allowing officials to seize their luxury apartments, superyachts, private jets and other property.
Each morning since Russian forces invaded Ukraine a week ago, Irina Khabaluk has woken alongside her husband and their two young children feeling anxious about what fresh pain the day will bring. From her apartment in the port city of Kherson, Khabaluk is on the front lines of the fierce...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration ordered new sanctions blocking Russian business oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle on Thursday in response to Russian forces’ fierce pummeling of Ukraine. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke late Thursday as Russian forces shelled...
