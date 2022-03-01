ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A teenager who went viral dancing to an obscure song his dad wrote in the 1970s is turning it into a hit 43 years later

By Sarah Woolley
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SulnQ_0eSFOGXW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OnD4_0eSFOGXW00
Zach Montana and his dad William "Curly" Smith performing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Zach Montana

  • A teenager shared a reaction video to his dad's unreleased song from 1978.
  • The TikTok received more than 3.2 million views and caught the attention of various celebrities.
  • The songwriter said record labels rejected it at the time, but he's glad it's become popular now.

A 1978 song named " Surrender To Me " has found new life on TikTok after sitting in a family garage for 43 years.

It's all thanks to a video uploaded by 19-year-old musician Zach Montana on January 4, when he discovered a CD that had been left in his car by his dad.

"I went to go plug my phone in to stream my own music and the song just came up in my car," he told Insider. "And then the vocals come in. I was like, 'I know that voice.'"

That voice was Montana's father singing an unreleased song he'd written and recorded over four decades ago. There was no trace of the track online, so Montana posted a reaction video to TikTok, where he expressed his delight at the song.

@zach.montana Guys PLEASE blow this up to convince my dad to release this song\u d83e\udd2f#da ♬ original sound - Zach🐝

"There's a horn section! Just wait! It's so good!" says the teenager in the clip. "And he never released it! I'm so mad at him!"

The video has been viewed over 3.2 million times.

The song went unexpectedly viral and captured the attention of celebrities

Montana, who also makes music, told Insider that he never expected a viral hit by the following day. "I woke up and I had messages going, 'Oh my God, this is crazy. Have you looked at your TikTok?' I was even getting messages from my hairstylist."

It caught the attention of music critic Anthony Fantano , who declared the song "a banger" in a TikTok comment, and DragonForce guitarist Herman Li commented, "can he be my dad too?" Singer Meghan Trainor also commented, saying, "so good."

Since posting the video, Montana said his TikTok audience has grown from 10,000 to over 72,000 followers. A remastered cut of "Surrender to Me" was released on streaming platforms on February 4 under the name FireCityFunk.

The video's viral success even led to the father and son appearing on " Jimmy Kimmel Live " on February 17 to perform it together.

The singer said record labels rejected the song at the time, but its success was worth waiting for

Montana's father, William "Curly" Smith , is a music industry veteran, and told Insider he has recorded with artists including Brian Wilson, Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, and Keith Moon.

Smith told Insider that in 1978, "I decided it was time to write and record some R&B funk songs. I found some great, kickass, Motown session players and, after writing the song, I hit the studio to record it."

The 70-year-old is astonished at his song's popularity. "Every now and then something truly miraculous and amazing happens in your life. I think this song being released after 43 years on a dusty shelf definitely qualifies for a miracle in my life. Hallelujah!" he said.

Smith said record labels rejected "Surrender to Me" at the time, but he still liked to occasionally listen to the song, which is how it wound up in the car.

Smith believes it was worth waiting four decades for a solo hit. "It's good to be alive and be able to take this part of the journey with my very talented son," he told Insider. "How cool is that?"

Montana told Insider that he's deeply moved by people discovering a musician he's always looked up to. "My dad became my biggest inspiration. He always encouraged my dreams and told me I could achieve anything. I love him to death."

"My journey, so far, has been truly blessed with good fortune, and this has to be the big, old cherry sitting on top of a giant banana split," Smith told Insider.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 149

Smiley L
6d ago

omgosh, this kid is so proud of his dad and it's the best thing I've seen in a long time! Bless his heart. I have tears in my eyes, he's so proud of him. I hope his day releases this. 🥰🥰

Reply
33
DarkHawke
6d ago

Wow! I don't know what's better, that funkalicious song or this kid's out-of-his-mind reaction! After all the monumental levels of SUUUUCK these past couple of years, this is one of those wonderful stories worth sticking around for! I hope father and son can make some music together soon. I TOTALLY LOVE THIS!!! 👍👍👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏

Reply
32
Deborah Litman
6d ago

Awesome! this definitely would've been a hit single for your Dad in the 70s 🎶 🎷🎺🥁📻 🎶

Reply
14
Related
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Mick Fleetwood
Person
Keith Moon
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Herman Li
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Anthony Fantano
People

Avril Lavigne Wrote Kelly Clarkson's Hit Song 'Breakaway': 'She Slayed' It

Avril Lavigne's songwriting skills and Kelly Clarkson's voice equal a chart-topping match made in heaven!. In a video posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show's Instagram account on Thursday, the "Bite Me" singer, 37, whose new album Love Sux dropped at the end of February, discussed how she wrote the American Idol winner's hit song "Breakaway" nearly two decades ago.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Tiktok#Montana#Da#Dragonforce
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From Lady Gaga Forgetting Her Pants On The Cover Of 'Deadline'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

Lady Gaga, 35, just graced the cover of Deadline’s “AwardsLine Oscar Preview” issue and looked effortlessly elegant and sultry in a thigh-length, tasteful blazer and knee-high black heeled boots. As always with her style, this outfit absolutely wowed us. (The article that accompanied the photo shoot, and Gaga’s articulate, eloquent comments on her recent film role and being a woman in Hollywood, did too!)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy, 1, Walks All By Herself On Outing With Mom

The adorable Daisy Dove looked so grown up as she marched alongside her pop star mom during a fun family field trip in Santa Barbara. They grow up so fast! Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom’s, 45, one-year-old baby girl Daisy Dove is already walking on her own! The adorable tot was spotted marching alongside her American Idol judge mom during a field trip to the Botanical Gardens in Katy’s hometown of Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Insider

Insider

321K+
Followers
23K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy